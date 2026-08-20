Rs 200 crore crypto-ponzi scam: EOW arrests yet another fraudster from Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Crime Branch arrested yet another fraudster from Jagatshinghpur for his involvement in the Rs 200 crore-ponzi scam done through a firm named ‘Yes World’. The accused has been identified as Chitta Ranjan Mohanty.

According to EOW, Chitta Ranjan Mohanty was among others who cheated people through the web platform ‘Yes World’ in a pyramid scheme by giving them lucrative investment proposals. They used to collect money from people on the pretext of investing their money in cryptocurrency and providing them high returns.

The company, which was opened in 2022, allegedly cheated many people from Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kedrapada, Keonjhar and Nayagada by giving them high return schemes.

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According to reports, over 8000 people from Odisha were among the 2.5 lakh victims of the Rs 200 crores scam that was also carried out in many other states like Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Haryana, Gujarat, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Earlier this month, one Shankar Sarkar of Bhubaneswar, who promoted himself as the Odisha head of ‘Yes World,’ was arrested by the EOW and Chitta Ranjan Mohanty was his accomplice. Prior to Shankar’s arrest, the Yes World chief named Sandeep Choudhary of Rajasthan was also arrested in November 2023.