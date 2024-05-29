Rs 20 lakh seized by SST in Puri district of Odisha

By Himanshu 0
Image for representation

Puri: Rs 20 lakh seized by SST reportedly in Puri district of Odisha. The money was seized by the Static Surveillance team in the Anand Bazar area under Kakatpur Assembly Constituency.

As per reports, Rs 20 lakh was seized from a vehicle by the Static Surveillance team. After getting nabbed in the hands of the officers as they sought authenticated document regarding transfer of such a huge cash money amount, the person from whose vehicle the money had been recovered, could not provide any valid reason or could not show any valid document that could have established that the transaction was legal.

Accordingly, the SST team informed the Revenue Department. The seized money has been kept in the district treasury.

Himanshu 6467 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

