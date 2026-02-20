Rs 110 Crore cyber fraud busted in Sambalpur; 20 arrested, 32 served notices

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown on cybercrime, Sambalpur Police have unearthed a massive cyber fraud racket involving transactions worth rs 110 crore over the financial years 2024-2025. The fraud, primarily operated through mule bank accounts, led to the detention of 52 accused persons across multiple police station jurisdictions.

According to the Superintendent of Police, out of the 52 detainees, 20 have been formally arrested while 32 others have been served notices in connection with the mule account operations. Following verification of 140 bank accounts linked to the racket, authorities have initiated steps to freeze all suspicious accounts.

The illegal transactions were spread across 14 police station areas. A special investigation team was constituted to probe the case, comprising two Additional SPs, one DSP, and 14 Inspectors-in-Charge (IICs). The coordinated operation resulted in the apprehension of the accused from different jurisdictions.

Police officials stated that further investigation is underway to trace additional links and financial trails associated with the cybercrime network.

