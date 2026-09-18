Rs 1 lakh stolen from scooter storage compartment in Kendrapara, theft caught on cctv

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Kendrapara: Miscreants allegedly stole Rs 1 lakh from the storage compartment of a scooter parked in front of Jagannath Jewellery at Korua Market under Kudanagari police limits.

According to reports, a retired bank employee, Durgacharan Sahu of Korua village, had withdrawn ₹1 lakh from the local SBI branch and kept the cash inside his scooter’s storage compartment.

After purchasing medicines, he stopped near Jagannath Jewellery waiting for a friend.

In the meantime, two unidentified men allegedly followed Durgacharan Sahu from the bank, forced open the scooter’s storage compartment, and fled with the cash.

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This whole incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. Durgacharan Sahu subsequently lodged a complaint at Kudanagari Police Station.

Police have started an investigation and are examining the CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

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