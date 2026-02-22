Rs 1.73 Crore sanctioned for development of colleges under Ama Gourav Ama College Scheme

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of Odisha government has sanctioned Rs 1.73 crore for the development of 12 educational institutions under the ‘Ama Gourav Ama College’ scheme.

As informed by the Higher Education Department, the funding allocation will be spent for the development of one University- Ravenshaw University and 11 colleges- Agalpur Panchayat Samiti (Degree) College, Bijepur (Degree) College, Salepur (Autonomous) College, Biren Mitra Memorial Women’s (Degree) College, Panchayat Degree College in Kalla, Hindol (Degree) College, Mahima Degree College, Belaguntha Science Degree College, Naktideul Degree College, Government Autonomous College in Phulbani, and Jasoda Bishnu College.

These establishments will utilise the funds for a range of infrastructure and academic upgrades such as strengthening library resources, constructing state-of-the-art laboratories, developing sports and academic complexes, installing Wi-Fi connectivity, and setting up CCTV surveillance systems.