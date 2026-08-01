Rs. 1.5 crore loot in Bhubaneswar: Thieves Outsmart Security Robot, Take CCTV hard disc, watch

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Bhubaneswar: In the case of Rs. 1.5 crore loot in Bhubaneswar, a startling information has surfaced. Despite the house was equipped with a high-tech security robot, the burglars managed to loot and flee from the scene. The burglary took place in the Laxmisagar police station area, where a gang targeted the home of a city builder.

As per reports, despite the house having advanced security arrangements, including a special robot designed to alert if anyone entered, the thieves managed to disable it and escape.

According to police, the robbers broke the lock and entered the house. They made away with cash, gold jewelry and other valuables worth around Rs 1.5 crore.

The gang also took the CCTV hard disk to destroy evidence.

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The fact that such a theft happened despite tight security has become a major challenge for the police.

A scientific team visited the spot and collected samples. Laxmisagar Police have launched an investigation to nab the gang. A Special Squad has also been deployed to probe the case and trace the accused.

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