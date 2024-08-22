RPF rescue 5 minor boys from Cuttack station

Cuttack: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Thursday rescued as many as five minor boys from the Cuttack railway station while they were traveling to outside state in a train.

According to the RPF jawans, the five minor boys, who are between 12 and 14 years of age, from Mayurbhanj and Balasore district were traveling in the general bogie of the Falaknuma Express.

The rescued boys had left their homes without informing their family member and were going to Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh to work in a company.

The RPF jawans handed over the boys to the Child Helpline, which is expected to take further course of action like counseling them and dropping them at their respective houses.