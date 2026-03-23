RPF constable saves life of passenger at Rayagada Railway Station, watch

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Rayagada: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable stationed at Rayagada Railway Station in Odisha is being hailed as a hero after saving the life of a passenger who fell while boarding the Nagabali Express this morning.

According to reports, Constable Ankur Chaudhary sprang into action, swiftly catching the passenger and pulling him to safety just as he was about to fall onto the tracks. The quick thinking and bravery displayed by Constable Chaudhary have been widely praised.

This is not the first such incident in Odisha, as a CISF jawan recently saved a passenger’s life at Bhubaneswar airport by administering CPR to a person who had fallen ill.

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These acts of kindness and dedication serve as a testament to the selfless service of our frontline workers.

Watch the video here: