RPF busts train loot case: Two arrested, Rs 8.5 lakh seized

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Bhubaneswar: The Railway Protection Force(RPF) has busted a chain chain loot case that took place inside a train in Bhubaneswar. The RPF has arrested one accused and a jewelery shopkeeper in connection with the chain snatching case in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, the RPF was investigating a robbery case involving the loot of a mangalsutra, gold chain along with cash from VSKP-SHM Weekly SF Express with train no-22854. The incident took place on the night if August 13, 2026.

During investigation, the RPF found that the stolen gold accessories have been melted at a shop through the help of a middleman. Then the melted gold was sold for cash through a jewellery shop in Berhampur.

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Sources revealed that a deal of Rs 8.5 lakh was made over the melted gold.

Following the investigation, the shopkeeper of the jewellery shop and another accused has been arrested in connection with this case.

Police said that a syndicate is operating in the case and they are also looking for other accused involved in this incident.\

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