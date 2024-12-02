RPF arrests two with huge quantity of stolen railway property

Cuttack: The Cuttack unit of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested two persons with a huge quantity of stolen railway property from near Charbatia Railway Station yesterday.

Last night at around 35 am, the RPF received information from reliable sources about someone planning to take & shift the Railway valuable iron materials, which was kept for it’s use near Charbatia – Salagaon Railway section.

On the basis of intelligence inputs, a team of Officer’s and Staff of RPF Cuttack under supervision of IIC RPF CTC conducted watch, ambush and search and nabbed the involved culprit near Charbatia Railway Station area around 3 am and identified them as Khira Natia, of Agarahat village under the Choudwar police station limits along with one receiver namely Iqbal Hussain of Nandapur village under Chandi pur police station in East Medinipur district of West Bengal, at present residing at Manguli- Choudwar area,

The RPF team also recovered a huge quantity of stolen Railway valuable properties. On interrogation, they confessed their guilty for committing/unlawfully taking of Railway properties.

Further it could be noticed that, the arrested person Khira Natia is a habitual criminal and on the evening he conducted reiki of Charbatia – Salgaon Railway section & noticed some valuable Railway items were kept near, Charbatia area.

Accordingly, he informed one Kabadiwala and as per plan on the night they came to steal/shift the above materials and after loading the same in the Motor bike trolley, they were leaving the place, caught red handed by the RPF team.

In this regard, a case vide No.18/2024, dated -02.12.2024, u/s -3[a] Railway Property [unlawful possession] Act registered against them & today the arrested culprits forwarded before the Court of SDJM CTC & remanded judicial custody.