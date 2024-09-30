RPF arrest 41 people in Odisha for unauthorised traveling in reserved coaches

Cuttack: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) today arrested 41 people in Odisha for unauthorised traveling in reserved coaches of different trains.

The special team of RPF conducted intensive drive/checking against unauthorised travellers in reserved coaches and detained/arrested 41 person under relevant sections of Railway Act.

All the detained/arrested person produced before the Court of Special Railway Magistrate at CTC, where they imposed fine amount Rs19,000 and released accordingly.

Notably, to ensure safe and comfortable journey of the Bonafide passenger’s in reserved coaches the RPF conducting regular drive and ensuring only passenger’s holding confirmed ticket should be travel in reserved coaches.

During the drive, the RPF also sensitized people through awareness programme in trains at Cuttack Railway Station.