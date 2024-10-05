RPF allegedly tortures 2 siblings in Bimalgarh station, probe underway

By Sudeshna Panda
RPF torture

Koida: In a shocking incident, it has been alleged that RPF allegedly tortured two siblings in Bimalgarh station in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

According to the reports, two persons were allegedly subjected to torture by RPF at Bimalgarh station. The victims who are siblings were allegedly picked up by the RPF in connection with a two-month-old diesel theft case.

It is worth mentioning that, the two were allegedly thrashed badly. A written complaint in this  connection has been registered at the K. Balang police station. The injured victims have been admitted to the K. Balang hospital.

Also Read: Bharatpur assault case: Polygraph test of police officers starts today
