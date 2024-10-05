RPF allegedly tortures 2 siblings in Bimalgarh station, probe underway

Koida: In a shocking incident, it has been alleged that RPF allegedly tortured two siblings in Bimalgarh station in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

According to the reports, two persons were allegedly subjected to torture by RPF at Bimalgarh station. The victims who are siblings were allegedly picked up by the RPF in connection with a two-month-old diesel theft case.

It is worth mentioning that, the two were allegedly thrashed badly. A written complaint in this connection has been registered at the K. Balang police station. The injured victims have been admitted to the K. Balang hospital.