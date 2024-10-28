Watch: Royal Bengal Tigress ‘Jamuna’ released in Similipal Tiger Reserve

Baripada: The Royal Bengal Tigress ‘Jamuna,’ which was brought from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, has been released in the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Myurbhanj district of Odisha.

Speaking about the release of the tigress ‘Jamuna,’ Susanta Nanda, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), said, “The tigress aged about 2.5 years, which was brought from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, has been released in the core area of the Similipal Tiger Reserve. The main objective of the translocation of the tigress was to increase the genetic diversity of the tigers at Simlipal Tiger Reserve.”

“The habitat and weather condition of Simlipal for the tigers are good and there is no problem of more than 60 tigers living there. As of now, there are only around 40 tigers including the cubs in Simlipal and the tigress will be able to adjust itself,” headed.

Notably, a special team comprising Similipal Director, Assistant Director, veterinary doctors, and a rapid response had on October 20 gone to get the tigress, and they reached the Similipal Tiger Reserve yesterday. A special team of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra also came with them and is expected to stay here for a couple of days to have a close vigil on the Big Cat.

The tigress was brought to Odisha as part of translocation mission after getting green signal from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Watch video here: