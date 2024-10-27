Royal Bengal Tiger from Maharashtra reaches Similipal, to be released soon

Baripada: A Royal Bengal Tiger was brought to the Simlipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra.

One female tigress of age 2.5 years, which was captured in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve yesterday morning 9 AM, is brought to Similipal Tiger Reserve by road today evening with the aim to increase the tiger population in the reserve.

According to sources, a special team comprising Similipal Director, Assistant Director, veterinary doctors, and a rapid response had on October 20 gone to get the tigress, which will be released in an enclosure inside core of Tiger reserve of Kabataghai forest tonight.

The tigress has been brought as part of translocation mission after getting green signal from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).