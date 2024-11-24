Row over Waqf bill amendment, BJD holds protest marches in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The members of Biju Janta Dal (BJD) has staged protests opposing the Waqf bill in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The BJD leaders will started the protest march from MLA colony and will end the protests in Raj Bhawan.

They will hand over a Memorandum addressing the President of India. The leaders of BJD were heard saying that the will of the Central government will not be obeyed.

“Various developmental and progressive projects are being carried out for the minorities through the Waqf bill. The Central government is trying to sabotage these steps. If Central Government doesn’t reconsider their decision, massive protests will be done,” said a BJD leader.

