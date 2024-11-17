Row over Odisha boy’s Kalki avatar: Tension prevails at Baikuntha Dham ashram; Watch how his father pleads innocence, calls it a conspiracy

Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed at the Baikuntha Dham ashram in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar after some locals tried to enter inside the controversial ashram this evening.

A group of locals following a controversy after Kashinath Mishra, the father of an 18-year-old youth allegedly protected him as the reincarnation of Kalki avatar or Lord Vishnu attempted to enter the Baikuntha Dham ashram to find out the truth of the controversy and what all things were being done inside the ashram.

However, the had a face-off with some inmates of the ashram as the latter protested them from entering, following which they forcefully entered inside by climbing over the gates and compound walls. Later, they broke the lock of the entrance gate and entered wherever they wanted to ascertain the reality.

Neither Kashinath Mishra nor his son were present when the angry locals barged into the ashram. However, they were surprised to find out some shocking restrictions of the ashram. It is said that those who consume non-veg food and alcohol were not allowed to enter the ashram. The self-styled godman’s followers had a particular dress code. They used to wear yellow colour dress and were living in a house with a godown situated some 200-metres away from the ashram.

As tension prevailed at the ashram, the local police rushed to the spot after getting information and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Kashinath released a video and clarified that his son is not a God. He also pleaded innocence over his son’s controversial photo where he was seen sitting in a chair with sacred tulsi on his feet and claimed that what all things happened were due the conspiracy of some people against him and his family.

Earlier in the day, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) lodged a suo moto complaint against Kashinath Mishra and directed the Bharatpur Police to submit its report within 15 days.