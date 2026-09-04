Rourkela: Woman sexually abused on pretext of confirming ticket, watch

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Rourkela: A woman was allegedly sexually abused on pretext of confirming her ticket here in Odisha recently. The accused, a railway employee has been arrested for allegedly raping the woman at Rourkela Railway Station on the pretext of arranging a confirmed ticket to Bengaluru.

The accused has been identified as Kapileswar Singh.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested him and the Railways has dismissed him from service.

As per the FIR, the victim, a native of Nuapada district, was traveling with two contacts in search of work. They boarded a Titlagarh-bound train and reached Hatia. From there, they took another train and reached Rourkela station next morning around 9 AM. She wanted to go to Bengaluru but did not have a confirmed ticket.

When she went to the reservation counter to inquire, the accused allegedly called her to the operator’s room near the Officers’ Rest House at Platform No. 1 on the pretext of confirming her ticket and raped her.

He also threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident.

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The victim somehow managed to escape and reached her contacts, and later filed a complaint at the GRP police station. Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested.

The victim has been sent for medical examination and police are examining CCTV footage of the station.

Chakradharpur Divisional Senior Divisional Commercial Manager said strict action has been taken against the staff and he has been dismissed from service.

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