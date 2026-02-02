Rourkela: Truck falls off bridge, helper dead and driver critical

Advertisement

Rourkela: Truck falls off bridge, helper dead, driver critical in Sundargarh district of Odisha late yesterday night. A 16-wheeler truck fell off the Yamunanaki Bridge and met with the accident. The fatal accident occurred on the Yamuna Naki Bridge under Birmitrapur police station limits in Rourkela area yesterday late at night.

As per the information received, after losing control and hitting the road divider before overturning the truck fell off the bridge. As a result, the helper of the truck died on the spot while the driver turned critical.

After getting information the police and fire brigade reached the spot and rescued the injured driver. Police sent body of the helper for autopsy and rushed the driver to Rourkela government hospital in a critical condition for treatment.

The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the driver and the helper.

