Rourkela police busts inter-state gold jewelry theft gang operating since 2021, arrests 9

Rourkela: The Rourkela police in Odisha’s Sundergarh district has busted an inter-state gold jewelry thefts gang operating since 2021 and arrested nine of its members today.

Based on the allegation of one Kama Behera’s complaint at Sector 7 police station, cosp had started an investigation, during which they busted the inter-state gold jewelry thefts gang and arrested the nine members of the gang whom it identified as Amit Kumar Sah (30), Goutam Kumar Soni (33), Kundan Sah (41), Dhananjay Kumar Sharma (32), Arbind Kumar Soni (30), Mehraj Haldar (36), and Anil Kumar (49) from Bihar; Amit Kumar (30) from Jharkhand; and Ashok Yadab (42) from Sundargarh, Odisha.

According to police, the accused had rented a house in Gopabandhupali under the Plantsite police station limits and used to loot the gold jewelry from people under the guise of offering free jewelry cleaning services.

They used to visit house to house and cleverly exchange people’s original gold jewelry with duplicate once and manage to escape from the spot, police said adding that further probe is underway to extract more details about the crime.