Rourkela: CRPF Jawan Shoots Self in Head, Dies at Hospital

Advertisement

Rourkela: A CRPF jawan, identified as Subash Prasad, a Havildar, has lost his life after shooting himself in the head in Rourkela in Sundargarh district of Odisha on Sunday night. He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

The motive behind the incident is still unclear, but sources suggest that family disputes may have played a role in the tragic event. The incident has sent shockwaves, and authorities are investigating the matter.

Details about Subash Prasad’s service and other information are awaited. The CRPF has not made any official statement on the incident yet.

Advertisement

Watch the video here: