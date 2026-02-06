Rourkela: Class X minor girl dies under suspicious circumstances, family claims murder after sexual abuse

Advertisement

Rourkela: In a shocking incident, a Class X minor girl was killed in Rourkela, in Sundargarh district of Odisha yesterday. The deceased’s parents have claimed that she has been murdered following sexual abuse. The incident took place under Bishra Police Station limits.

As per the police complaint, the minor girl student had gone to the school for studies, but did not return from school yesterday. Accordingly, her family searched for her, and after much effort, rescued her in a pool of blood from a nearby forest.

They rushed her to the Rourkela Government Hospital. However, the doctor declared the minor girl dead there.

The family has filed a complaint that the minor girl was sexually abused and then murdered by poison. The family has filed a complaint in this regard at the Bishra police station.

