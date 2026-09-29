Rourkela: 2 Arrested For Opening Illegal Bank Accounts to Aid Cyber Fraud

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Rourkela: In a major breakthrough against cybercrime, Bondamunda Police in Rourkela of Odisha busted an interstate racket that was opening bank accounts in the name of unemployed youths and selling them to cyber criminals.

Police have arrested two accused in this connection – Sheikh Aman (22) and Yashraj Singh (24).

Acting on secret information, Bondamunda Police detained the two accused for interrogation, which led to the unravelling of the syndicate. Investigation revealed that on the instructions of a handler from Patna, the duo was luring common people and unemployed youths of Rourkela with promises of money and jobs and making them open bank accounts.

They used to collect their ATM cards, SIM cards and passbooks and supply them to cyber criminals, getting around Rs 15,000 per bank account and data set.

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These accounts have been linked to 20 cybercrime complaints across the country in states like Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Similarly, out of 21 accounts opened in different banks of Rourkela, police found that illegal transactions of over Rs 25 lakh had been made through four bank accounts.

During the raid, police seized from the accused one scooty (OD-14AM-9036), one black Apple iPhone, one Poco mobile, one Airtel 5G SIM card, an SBI RuPay ATM card, passbooks/cheque books of SBI, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda, Aadhaar cards and Rs 400 in cash.

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