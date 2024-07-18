Roopa Roshan Sahoo gets new appointment, check details

Odisha
Roopa Roshan Sahoo gets new appointment

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today gave new appointment to 2006 batch IAS officer Roopa Roshan Sahoo and posted her as the Commissioner-cum-secretary of ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department.

“Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Special Secretary to Chief Minister, Odisha with additional charge of Commissioner-cum-secretary, ST & SC development department, M & BCW department is appointed as Commissioner-cum-secretary to Government, ST &SC Development M & BCW department,” read a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department.

