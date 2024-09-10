ROHF Scribe Award 2024 conferred on volunteers who write the future

Bhubaneswar: For the first time in Odisha, “ROHF Scribe Award 2024” was organized, honoring the spirit and dedication of volunteers who play a vital role in shaping the future of visually impaired students across the state.

Organized by Ray of Hope Foundation (ROHF), the event felicitated over 100 scribe volunteers and highlighted 15 inspiring success stories of visually impaired individuals who have benefited from ROHF’s unwavering support.

Some of the visually impaired individuals have achieved remarkable feats such as becoming Deputy Collector, OAS Officer, Lecturer, Teacher, International Cricket Player and getting a job in Railways, demonstrating the profound impact of ROHF initiatives.

Guests of honor at the event included Sanyash Kumar Behera, Deputy Secretary, SSEPD, Government of Odisha and President, OAB; Sneha Mishra, Secretary, Aaina; Prafulla Kumar Rout, Former Vice President, National Association for the Visually Handicapped; Dr. R.K. Sharma, Former Head, NCSCDA, MoL&E, Government of India; Ghasiram Panda, National Program Manager, Action Aid India; Dr. Aditi Panda, Disability Expert; and Nishikant Tarenia, Founder and Secretary of ROHF.

The event also included a special presentation by ROHF Founder Nishikant Terenia, who briefly discussed the incredible journey of the organization, starting from Ray of Hope Club at BJB Junior College in 2012 to becoming the registered Ray of Hope Foundation in 2022.

The stage was meticulously managed by ROHF Vice President Kabya Sambad, while the overall event coordination was led by Joint Secretary Prasanjeet and Board Member Akhila Kumar Dash with assistance from other committed ROHF members. The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Sthitapragya Das, President, ROHF, expressing his gratitude to all those who contributed to the mission of the organization.

Over the years, ROHF has grown exponentially, providing over 100 volunteers supporting students with disabilities across Odisha. Their relentless dedication has paved the way for many to achieve their dreams despite the challenges.

