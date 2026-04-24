Robbery shock as Woman Attacked, gold chain snatched in Soro

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Balasore : A sense of fear is spreading among residents in Balasore district following a rise in robbery incidents. In a shocking case reported from near Aharapaur Chhak under Anantapur panchayat in Soro block, a woman was attacked and robbed in broad daylight conditions.

The victim, identified as Pratima Sahu, was alone at home when two unidentified miscreants, with their faces covered in black cloth, forcibly entered the premises. Taking advantage of her being alone, they assaulted her and snatched a gold chain from her neck before fleeing the scene.

Local police from Anantapur station reached the spot soon after receiving the information and have initiated an investigation into the incident. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused.

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In a similar incident reported last month, miscreants broke into the Barunagadia post office under Basta police limits in Balasore district. The post office had been locked by postmaster Debashish Dutta in the afternoon. However, late at night, the culprits broke the lock and looted cash along with valuables worth lakhs, raising serious concerns over security in the region.

The repeated incidents have sparked questions over law enforcement preparedness and public safety in the district.