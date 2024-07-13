Robbers on lookout to cheat older people, rob more than one lakh in Anandpur of Odisha

Anandpur: Robbers are always on a lookout for new ways to siphon off money. Now, they are targeting the older people. They have directed all their attention on older people as they find them to be an easy target. They take advantage of their gullible nature and take away their money on getting the chance. Such an incident took place where the thief cleverly exchanged ATM card and even convinced the old man to tell him the pin. Later, all the money from the account was taken out by the thief using the ATM card.

The old man had no idea that he had been cheated upon. After some days, he sent his son to withdraw money from the ATM. But the account had already been emptied by the thieves. The old man was shocked to find his account empty and was confused. The old man’s family then immediately registered a complaint in the police station. After conducting a thorough investigation, it was found out that the thieves have bought gold from the robbed money. They were spotted in the CCTV footage of the jewellery store they had bought the gold from. There were three thieves seen in the CCTV footage. The police is now in search of the robbers, they have said that the thieves targeting older people has become common.

According to the information, more than one lakh was stolen away from the old man on 9th of this month. The old man is identified as Ghanashyam Majhi a resident of Ostapura village that falls under Ghasipura Police Station of Anandpur. Ghanshyam reportedly had gone to a State Bank ATM situated in the Lakshmi Bazaar of Ghasipur to withdraw money on 9th of this month.

However, he was not able to withdraw money from the ATM given the ATM had no money at that time. Seeing this, a boy came forward giving a helping hand to the old man. He assured the old man that he would help with the withdraw process and asked the old man to tell him the pin of the ATM card which was a part of their plan.

The old man being completely ignorant told him the pin. Even he was not successful in withdrawing the mney but was successful in swapping the cards thereby keeping Ghanshyam’s card and giving him another one. The robbers than used the card to buy four gold rings costing Rs. 75000 from a jewellery shop. The footage of three thieves have been caught in the CCTV camera of the shop. Then, they have had made various transactions to spend the account’s money as seen in Ghanshyam’s bank statement. The police are now in action searching places to hunt down the thieves.

The case of thieves targeting older people has been an eye-opener for all to be careful regarding our financial things. We all have old people at our home who are quiet gullible to such acts. We should be cautious while sending them to withdraw money from ATMs as such things can happen. The robbers are targeting them taking advantage of their simple nature. We should go ourselves instead of sending the old ones and also be careful while dealing with ATM cards and pins so that no one else could access them.