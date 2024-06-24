Robbers nabbed in Cuttack by RPF personnel, Rs. 24 lakh recovered

Cuttack: In a major success to the police, as many as two robbers have been nabbed in Cuttack and a huge sum of money has been recovered from them.

According to reports, a huge sum of Rs. 24 lakh rupees was seized. Three lakh each in eight bundles and the accused were caught while trying to take the amount in the train. Cuttack RPF Police have arrested two accused while they were trying to escape after defrauding people with this huge amount of money. Cuttack RPF police started checking from Cuttack station and managed to arrest them from Jajpur road station.

RPF has informed that the two accused have been identified as Ram Narayan Yadav and Sheik Siraj of Manihari police station area in ​​Bihar. These two accused took Rs. 24 lakhs from a person named Ram Chari of Nalgunda saying that double the money will be returned to him. But instead of returning the money, they had planned to escape.

After learning that he had returned from Telangana, the police tracked the accused’s mobile phone. The two were seen traveling in Falaknama Express. Later with the help of Cuttack RPF Police the accused were arrested.