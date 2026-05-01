Robbers loot gold ornaments worth Rs 40 Lakh from Maa Vaishno Devi Temple in Nayagarh

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Nayagarh: In a shocking incident, miscreants have looted the revered Maa Vaishno Devi Temple in Jamukona hill in Nayagarh district late last night.

According to preliminary reports, the robbers have entered the 180-foot underground cave section of the temple to loot the gold ornaments.

Reports indicated that the robbers took advantage of the complete darkness caused by a power outage in the area due to a strong Kalabaisakhi storm accompanied by heavy rain and wind.

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The miscreants cut through the main gate of the cave and stole valuable gold ornaments belonging to the deity, some donated by the Maa Vaishnodevi Charitable Trust and devotees, are estimated to be worth around Rs 40 lakh.

The temple authorities got to know about the robbery in the morning and informed the Saranakula police. The Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. No arrests have been reported so far.

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