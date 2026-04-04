Robbers broke into house, loot gold jewellery worth lakhs on gunpoint in Sundergarh

Advertisement

Sundergarh: Robbers looted gold and valuables worth lakhs of Rupees by threatening a family with a gun in Sundargarh. The robbery took place in Daijamahula village under Sundergarh police limits on late Friday night.

According to reports, the robbers broke into the house and threatened the family by pointing a gun at a three year-old child. They took all the gold jewellery in the house along with the ornaments worn by the ladies of the family.

Advertisement

On being informed, the Sundergarh Sadar police along with SDPO reached the spot and intiated an investigation into the incident to nab the robbers as soon as possible.