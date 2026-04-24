Roadmap for children’s online classes, OSCPCR holds workshop with DEOs

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Bhubaneswar: Summer vacation has been declared, but online classes will continue in Odisha. To ensure children remain safe during online classes and do not fall victim to internet-related crimes, a workshop has been organised.

The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has started this workshop in collaboration with District Education Officers (DEOs) of all districts to protect children from cyber threats and educate them about their digital rights.

A roadmap will be prepared on what content students should access and what they should avoid in virtual mode.

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The program will be conducted in two phases: the first for students of Classes 1 to 8, and the second for students up to Class 12.

Data shows that out of 900 million internet users in India, 30 million are students.