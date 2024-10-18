Road Romeos again harass in Bhubaneswar, Coast Guard couple abused, 2 detained

Bhubaneswar: Road Romeos have again harassed in Bhubaneswar. This time they have abused a DIG of the Indian Coast Guard and his wife. However, Police have taken quick action and the two miscreants have been detained.

As per reports, a DIG of the Indian Coast Guard has complained that at least two miscreants abused him and his wife in an inebriated state.

Reportedly, the incident took place at around 9:30 pm yesterday. Coast Guard DIG Satyaranjan Das filed a complaint at the Nayapalli police station in this regard. As per the complaint while the DIG and his wife was waiting at a traffic post in Nayapalli area to take a U-turn, two drunk youths did not let him go. They also abused his wife and made obscene gestures, he mentioned in the complaint.

After getting the complaint Nayapalli Police initiated quick action and within no time lifted the two culprits. Police have detained the two drunken youths and are interrogating them.

After the complaint of Coast Guard DIG, Police Commissioner S. Devadatta Singh himself came to Nayapalli police station and discussed with him. He said that the accused persons have been detained and the investigation of the incident is underway.

It is to be noted that on September 15, at around 2 am an Army Major and his fiancée were allegedly misbehaved by some Road Romeos. Later, as they reached Bharatpur Police Station to lodge a complaint in this matter, they police personnel allegedly harassed and assaulted the duo.

Watch the video: