Road rage in Bhubaneswar: Speeding Thar rams into garage

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Bhubaneswar: In a recent case of road rage, a speeding Mahindra Thar rammed into a garage in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, a speeding Thar being driven by a drunk driver lost control and rushed into a garage in Nayapali. The garage owner and his helper were injured in the incident. Both of them have been admitted to the hospital.

Following the accident, a tense atmosphere prevailed in the area as irate locals created a ruckus in the area.

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On being informed, the Nayapali police reached the spot and detained the drunk Thar driver and the vehicle.

Police has also seized several liquor bottles from the vehicle.

Meanwhile, several other passengers riding in the Thar have absconded form the vehicle following the accident.