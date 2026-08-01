Road blockade over child’s death in Bhubaneswar, alleges medical negligence

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Bhubaneswar: The family of a deceased minor staged a road blockade, alleging medical negligence by a private hospital at Sishubhawan Chhaka in Bhubaneswar. They also demanded to take action against the doctor and the hospital.

According to the family, a nine-year-old, a resident of Samantarapur, was admitted to a private hospital near Shishu Bhawan Square on Thursday after suffering from vomiting and severe headache. He was then shifted to ventilator and was undergoing treatment. Later, they claimed doctors informed them that the child had become brain dead for past two days.

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On Friday morning, doctors declared the minor dead, following which the family accused the hospital of medical negligence and staged a road blockade outside the medical facility. Following which there was traffic jam and people movement was disrupted.