Road accident in Rayagada of Odisha, 1 dead and 3 critical

Rayagada: In a tragic incident, one person died and three others were injured in a road accident in Rayagada district of Odisha said reports on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place near Thanaguda village of Ambadla police station in Rayagada district. The car slipped down the culvert. Five youths from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh came to Bargarh for an outdoor feast. While returning from there by a car, a pole lost its balance and fell down 20 feet near Ambadla police station.

While one person died on the spot, the local people sent three seriously injured people to the Muniguda community health center by ambulance. However, due to the critical situation, three serious patients have been shifted to Rayagada main hospital.

While the dead young man is trapped inside the car, the rescue operation is going on by the fire fighters and the local police. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.