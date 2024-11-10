Road accident in Bhubaneswar continuous, youth killed in fresh mishap at Delta Square

Bhubaneswar: Road accident in Bhubaneswar continuous with yet another mishap claiming a youth’s life at Delta Square of the Capital City this evening.

The deceased has been identified as Y Gnaga Rao of Bharatpur area.

The 23-year-old was traveling on a bike along with another youth named Ashis Das. However, their bike reportedly hit the divider at Delta Square allegedly due to high-speed. The mishap was so intense that Rao died while Das sustained severe injuries.

On being informed, the local police reached the spot and sent Rao’s body for postmortem at the Capital Hospital. Das also was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The cops also initiated a probe after seizing the ill-fated bike from the spot.

Earlier last night similar accident had occurred at Damana Square under Chandrasekharpur police station limits after a car rammed into a scooter after hitting a light post before overturning. A couple was critically injured due to the mishap which took place when the car coming from Nandankanan towards Jaydev Vihar hit the two-wheeler.

This apart, another major road accident occurred in the same Damana Square on the night of Monday during which a white colour Baleno car coming from Gadhakana hit the traffic post. The mishap was so severe that the traffic post got uprooted. A couple who were inside the car were detained for integration over the accident.