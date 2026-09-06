Road accident in Bhadrak: Speeding car hits auto then collides with divider, Four critical

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Bhadrak: At least four people were critically injured after a speeding car traveling from Bhubaneswar to Udala lost control, hit an auto-rickshaw then crashing into a divider on Sunday. The road accident took place near Dhamnagar Chhak on National Highway-16 in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

The four individuals who sustained critical injuries due to the accident, were rushed for medical help to the nearby Bhadrak District Hospital.

The speeding car was reportedly traveling from Bhubaneswar to Udala when it lost control and hit the auto near Dhamnagar Chowk. After that, the car lost control and crashed heavily into the road divider.

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The passers by informed the fire brigade about the accident and sought their help. On receiving the information, the fire brigade reached the spot and rushed all the seriously injured to Bhadrak District Hospital. Out of the four people, the condition of two is deemed critical.

The collision caused brief traffic congestion on the national highway for some time. Later, local police cleared the vehicles from the road and restored normal traffic movement.

The police have started an investigation into the incident and are looking into the exact cause of the accident.