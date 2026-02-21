Road accident in Angul: Two killed, one critical as a car rammed into a truck

Angul: At least two people were killed and another person was critically injured in a devastating road accident near Maratira crossing under Jarpada police station in Angul district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Amit Kumar Sahu and Bismay Das from Talcher. The two deceased along with the critically injured Gopal Sahu were returning from a wedding feast when their car rammed into the rear of a truck near Maratira.

On being informed, the Jarapada police reached the spot seized both vehicles, and rushed the victims to Angul District Headquarters Hospital. Amit and Bismay were declared dead by the doctors. While Gopal, who has sustained critical injuries, has been shifted to Cuttack for advanced treatment.

Amit Sahu served as the State Secretary of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal.