Rituals resumed after 20 hours at Lord Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: The puja rituals have resumed at Odisha’s famous Lingaraj Temple after 20 hours gap in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The rituals commenced following a discussion with the servitors and the temple administration, informed the President of Brahmana Nijog Committee.

The rituals at the famous Shiva temple followinga dispute among servitor groups (Brahmana Nijog and Puja Panda Nijog) over services at the temple in Bhubaneswar on Friday during the ‘Panchavakra’ rituals. The dispute had lead to the suspension of Lord Lingaraj’s daily rites for nearly 20 hours since the Bada Singhar Besha.

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The temple administration hold discussions with the concerned servitor groups to resolve the issue on Saturday and solved the conflict.

A three-hours long meeting was held among the Temple Managing Board, the Brahmin Nijog, and the Puja Panda Nijog. The meeting was presided over by the Khordha District ADM and Chief Administrator of the Lingaraj Temple.