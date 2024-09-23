Rituals and Puja in Bharatpur police station by newly appointed IIC, see details here

Bhubaneswar: Rituals and puja in Bharatpur police station have been conducted by the newly appointed IIC Dipak Khandayatray, said reports on Monday. According to reports, the former IIC of Bharatpur Police Station Dinakrushna Mishra was transferred following the alleged assault in Bharatpur police station.

It is worth mentioning that the CCTVs are also being installed in the police station today following the incident. The Orissa High Court clearly mentioned that the name or the photos of the victim or the major shall not be used in any news platform. A violation of this will draw major penalty.

Earlier today, Former HC Judge CR Dash to head commission of inquiry to probe Bharatpur assault incident. It is worth mentioning that, the Odisha Crime Branch is investigating the case of attack, assault and harassment of an Indian Army officer and his fiancé in the Bharatpur Police station.

Sources have revealed that the Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Bharatpur Police Station Dinakrushna Mishra, who was suspended recently on Friday, will likely be arrested by the Crime Branch.

On the other hand, crime branch has also recorded the statements of the army major and his fiancé. The crime branch is investigating the case and trying to find out the happenings of that fateful day.