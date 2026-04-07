Rice-laden lorry overturns on Andhra-Odisha ghat road, traffic hit for 7 km

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Parvathipuram Manyam: late Monday night, disrupting traffic for nearly seven kilometres and causing difficulties for passengers.

According to the stringer, the accident occurred at around 11 PM when the lorry, travelling from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh, reportedly overturned after its brakes failed on the ghat road.

The vehicle fell across the road, blocking traffic movement for several hours. Passengers travelling towards Odisha and Chhattisgarh were stranded and faced serious hardship during the night.

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Travellers said they had been stuck on the road since late night, with children and elderly people facing the most difficulties due to the prolonged traffic disruption.

Police reached the spot early Tuesday morning and, with the help of cranes, removed the overturned lorry and cleared the traffic by around 6 AM, restoring normal movement on the route.

(Source: ANI)

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