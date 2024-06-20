Odisha’s first rice ATM to be set-up in Bhubaneswar, informs Minister Krushna Chandra Patra

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s first rice ATM (automated teller machine) will be set-up in Bhubaneswar for the ration card beneficiaries, informed State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister, Krushna Chandra Patra today.

According to the Minister, the rice ATM will be set-up in Bhubaneswar within a week and a card will be provided to each ration card beneficiary which can be used to get rice from such ATMs anywhere in the country.

Gradually such rice ATMs will be set-up at all the district headquarters town, informed the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister.

“Currently, there are over 50 lakh ghost ration card beneficiaries. Each one of them will be identified and their names will be deleted from the list and new eligible beneficiaries will be added soon. An order in this regard has been issued to the concerned officials,” Patra said.

Informing about procurement of paddy, the Minister said, “Odisha government will procure paddy at Rs 3100 per quintal. After the Centre hiked the paddy Minimum Support Price (MSP0 to Rs 2300, our burden has reduced. We will have to pay only Rs 800 more instead of Rs 917 per quintal.”

“The farmers will not face any ‘Katni Chhatni’ issue during the procurement of paddy and the money will be transferred to their accounts within 48 hours of procurement,” he added.

The Minister also warning to take stricter action against the millers/dealers against whom the farmers might file complaint. Besides, their licences will be cancelled without delay, he said.

Patra also spoke about the skyrocketing price hike of grocery and vegetables saying during this period of the year the prices naturally go up, however, stringent action will be taken against the traders who deliberately hoard goods and created artificial shortage in the market.

The Minister also directed all the concerned officials to check the proper quality and quantity of things/goods at the ground level.