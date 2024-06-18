RI caught for second time while taking bribe in Sambalpur

Odisha
Sambalpur: Manoj Kumar Mahananda, the Revenue Inspector(RI), Daincha RI Circle  under Naktideul Tahasil of Sambalpur district was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe.

The anti-corruption team nabbed Mahananda while he was taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant to forward enquiry report to Tahasildar in a Mutation Case for issuance of ROR (Land Patta) in his favour. The entire bribe money has been recovered from accused Mahananda and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Mahananda from DA angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No. 11 dt.17.06.2024 U/s 7 P. C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused the RI.

Mahananda while working earlier as RI in Jamankira of Sambalpur was arrested and forwarded in a Trap Case by Odisha Vigilance vide Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No. 16 dt. 17.04.2022 u/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018. Chargesheet in this case has been submitted and the case is under trial in Vigilance Court.

