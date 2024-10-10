RI, Amin examinees make paper boat with admit card, float in Cuttack’s Kathajodi River, watch

Cuttack: In a unique display of protest in the matter of the alleged irregularity in the RI, Amin examinations in Odisha, the job aspirants today made paper boats using the admit card of the exam and floated it in the Kathajodi River in Cuttack of Odisha demanding cancellation of the said examination.

As per reports, the examinees of RI, Amin examinations in Odisha protested against the alleged irregularity in the examination. The protested against it in Cuttack. Later, they handmade paper boats with the admit card and proceeded to the Kathajodi River to float it.

It is to be noted that the examinees staged protest in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recently and demanded offline examination instead of online exams.

In Cuttack they went in a rally and handed over a demand letter to the District Collector meant for the Chief Minister.

Similarly, in Bhubaneswar, the examinees protested in front of the official residence of the Education Minister.

Candidates from all over the state have complained about the widespread irregularity in conduct of the said examination mainly with regard to the exam centers.

They have complained that exams are being conducted in hotels or rented accommodations. It was also alleged that a few computers are just kept at the cyber cafes and small houses which have been used as exam centres.

Watch the video here: