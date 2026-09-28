Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari tables Indian Stamp (Odisha Amendment) Ordinance 2026 in Assembly to simplify apartment registration process

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Bhubaneswar: The Indian Stamp (Odisha Amendment) Ordinance 2026 has been tabled in the Legislative Assembly with the aim of making the registration and transfer process of apartment units in the state simpler, more transparent, and more accessible. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari introduced the bill in the Legislative Assembly.

The primary objective of this amendment is to simplify the transfer of common areas and facilities of apartments, reduce the unnecessary financial burden on apartment owners, and safeguard the revenue interests of the State Government.

Under the Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act, 2023, there is a provision requiring promoters to transfer the project’s common areas and facilities in favour of the Association of Allottees through a registered deed prior to the transfer of individual apartment units. These common areas and facilities include the project land, garages, staircases, lifts, etc.

However, the stamp duty applicable at the time of transferring these common areas and facilities to the Association of Allottees imposed an additional financial burden on apartment owners. To simplify this process and safeguard the larger public interest, an amendment to Article 23(c) of Schedule I-A of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, has been proposed.

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Nominal Stamp Duty for Common Areas and Facilities:

Under the proposed amendment, a stamp duty of only ₹50,000 will be levied on the deed transferring common areas and facilities from the promoter to the Association of Allottees.

Subsequently, stamp duty at the rate of 5% will be levied on the transfer deed of individual apartment units, which will include the undivided proportionate share of the common areas. This measure will reduce the unnecessary financial burden on apartment owners while also securing government revenue.

Prior to this, the registration fee for the transfer of common areas and facilities of the apartment had been capped at ₹20,000. Simplification of the stamp duty slab system:

Under the proposed amendment, the existing slab-based stamp duty rates of 3%, 4%, and 5% applicable to the transfer of individual apartment units will be simplified to a uniform rate of 5% for all such transfers.

Previously, stamp duty was levied at 3% for apartments valued up to ₹5 lakh, 4% for those valued between ₹5 lakh and ₹15 lakh, and 5% for those valued above ₹15 lakh.

Additionally, the government has already granted a 90% waiver on stamp duty and registration fees for houses available under affordable housing schemes for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

Consequently, the stamp duty rates of 3% and 4%—previously applicable to properties valued up to ₹15 lakh for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS)—are no longer applicable or required, given this 90% waiver.

This amendment, initially issued as an ordinance and published in the Odisha Gazette, will come into force as the Indian Stamp (Odisha Amendment) Act, 2026, replacing the ordinance, following the passage of the Indian Stamp (Odisha Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, the Revenue Minister stated that the proposed amendment would simplify and streamline the process of registration and transfer of apartment units, while also reducing the unnecessary financial burden associated with the transfer of common areas and amenities. Furthermore, this measure would safeguard the interests of apartment owners as well as the revenue interests of the State Government.

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