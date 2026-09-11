Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari launches new website and quarterly journal of Odisha Board of Revenue

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Bhubaneswar: In a remarkable step towards making the revenue administration more transparent, accessible, well-organized and citizen-oriented, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari today launched the new website and quarterly journal of the Odisha Board of Revenue.

Pujari launched the new website and quarterly journal in the presence of Board of Revenue Member Satyabrata Sahu, Secretary Laxmikant Sethi and senior officials of the revenue administration and other departments.

On this occasion, Pujari said that these two initiatives are not just a new website or a Not the beginning of a new publication; rather, it is a new chapter in making technology, information and legal knowledge more widely available in revenue administration.

“The Odisha Board of Revenue has a long and glorious administrative history. The role of this institution is deeply linked with the development of revenue administration in the state. The Revenue Board has discharged its responsibilities as an important apex institution in the field of land, land records, rights, revenue law and resolution of land tenure disputes,” he said.

Along with this, the Minister appreciated the continuous efforts of the Revenue Board in the proper adjudication and adjudication of the revenue matters. He also expressed his gratitude towards the Revenue Board for its efficient, impartial and effective decisions towards the protection and recovery of the real estate of the recently appointed Revenue Board.

At the same time he expressed the hope that under the guidance of this journal, the revenue administrative system will be further strengthened by laying emphasis on the regular study of the newly published Journal by officials at various levels of the Revenue Department.

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Similarly, Satyabrata Sahu said that, Revenue Board is a new beginning of integration of modern technology with administrative history has resulted in the launch of our new website. Through the new website, necessary information regarding various activities, branches and departments of the Revenue Board has been made available in a well-organized digital platform. Along with this, information regarding major revenue institutions like Land Acquisition, Land Records and Settlement, Registration and Registration is also made easily available.

On the other hand, the quarterly journal published by the Revenue Board will be considered as a new enlightened step in the revenue justice system. Journal is not just a publication; It is a valuable guide to the application of revenue law, judicial decisions and complex issues relating to various land issues.

However, previously the Revenue Board’s Journal was usually published on an annual basis. Since the number of decisions of important cases was relatively less, important orders were collected and published in the form of an annual compilation at the end of the year. In just eight (8) months, about 1,000 cases have been decided by the 41 Revisional Court functioning under the Revenue Board. This increased speed of decision of cases inspired a change in the annual journal publishing system and the publication of a quarterly journal. Therefore, the encouragement given by the Honorable Revenue Minister has been a major catalyst towards publishing the journal.

It is noteworthy that this journal will contain important and illustrative orders related to revenue law, land disputes, record correction, types of land, ownership, encroachment, mutation, lease, government land and other complex revenue issues. This will serve as an authentic reference for the decisions of the Revenue Council, easily available to the lower level revenue courts and field level officers.

When a Tehsildar, Additional Tehsildar, Sub-district Magistrate or any other revenue officer decides on a complex revenue matter, the view and decision of the Revenue Council in a case of similar nature can be a valuable guide for him. This will help in correct application of law, consistency in decisions and increase transparency in judicial process.

Also Read: Minister Suresh Pujari Holds Marathon Review Of Various Major Schemes Of Revenue Department