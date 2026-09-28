Revenue Inspector Dies While Playing Cricket In Rayagada

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Rayagada: In a tragic incident, a Revenue Inspector died of a suspected heart attack while playing cricket in Rayagada district of Odisha yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as P. Rajesh. He was working as Revenue Inspector (RI) in Gudari Block of Rayagada district. His house is at Yedu Sahi in Rayagada town.

As per reports, Rajesh was playing cricket at the RCC playground near the IACR College yesterday. While playing, he felt unwell and informed fellow players. After some time, he collapsed.

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His fellow players immediately rushed him to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), where doctors declared him brought dead.

A pall of gloom has descended on the local area following Rajesh’s death. Rayagada MLA Appala Swamy Kadraka has expressed condolence over his demise.

Rayagada Police is investigating the incident.

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