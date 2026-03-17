Revenue & Disaster Management Minister reviews aftermath of whrilwind in Mayurbhanj district

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today reviewed the aftermath of whrilwind that wreaked havoc in Mayurbhanj district killing at least two persons.

Pujari took a review meeting at 12.30 PM on Whrilwind occurred on March 15 in Mayurbhanj in the presence of Minister, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue & DM, Special Relief Commissioner, Additional Special Relief Commissioner RDC (CD) and Collector Mayurbhanj.

Due to Whirlwind in Mayurbhanj, 3217 people in 9 villages of Karanjia Block have been affected. 2200 people were evacuated and sheltered in 6 Relief Camps. 512 Houses (Fully Kutcha-423, Severely kutcha-89) have been damaged. Unfortunately 2 people have been reported died due to the effect of whirlwind in Mayurbhanj and 38 person injured in the event. 111 hectare approximately crop area affected in the district.

People affected due to whirlwind are currently staying in 6 relief centres those remain operational and free meals are being served to 2200 beneficiaries. A total of 1450 sheets of polythene have been distributed. Drinking water is being supplied through water tankers as well as bottled water. Besides, 3 medical teams and 4 Fire Teams have been deployed for SAR operation.

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A field visit was conducted by the Minster, Forest, Environment and Climate Change and Additional Special Relief Commissioner on 16th March, 2026 to assess the stock of the situation. An amount of Rs 5,70,31,000 only in total has been released out of SDRF towards House Building Assistance, Clothing & Utensils and Operation of Relief Camps.

In the review meeting, Minister, Revenue & DM has instructed to Collector, Mayurbhanj as follows:

To deploy nodal officer in the affected villages for better management.

The cooked food/ free kitchen are to be continued in the central places/ nearby schools, Anganwadi of affected villages.

Damage/ loss assessment are to be completed at the earliest particularly House Building Assistance and Agriculture Input Subsidy.

ODRAF & Fire team are to be deployed for restoration work. Light system available with rescue team will be utilized.

Additional Health camp is to be operated and take care of Expected women in the affected villages.

Law & Order situation are to be taken care of. Additional Police patrolling should be arranged for the security of the people.

Losses sustained by different Departments are to be restored/ clear immediately particularly drinking water, road and electricity.

Distribution of Polythene are to be completed at the earliest

To expedite the disbursement of House Building Assistance to the beneficiaries & be completed within next 2 days.