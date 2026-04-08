Retired Senior Accounts Officer Kills Wife in Bhubaneswar! watch

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Bhubaneswar: A gruesome murder has shocked the residents of Swastik Nagar in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Wednesday as a retired senior accounts officer, identified as Devaraj, allegedly slit his wife Priyambada Sarangi’s throat.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the couple’s residence, where Devaraj, a retired AG employee, had been living with his wife since his retirement two years ago.

The bedroom was found covered in blood, with the body of Priyambada.

The police, who were alerted by neighbors, arrived at the scene and initiated probe. Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder may have been triggered by domestic discord, with sources indicating that Devaraj was under mental stress.

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A forensic team and Commissionerate police were at the scene to collect evidence. The motive behind the killing is still unclear, but authorities suspect a domestic dispute may have led to the tragic incident.

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