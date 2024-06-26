Retired school teachers in Odisha to be reappointed: SME Minister

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda
Retired school teachers in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said that the retired teachers in Odisha might be given an opportunity to teach again. Agreements shall be made with them he further added.

There shall be detailed discussion in this matter and then the decision shall be taken further informed the newly appointed Minister. In very few days time, new teachers will be appointed for the vacant posts in Odisha.

Yesterday a review meeting of the School and Mass Education Department was held and the books for students have been disbursed to various schools all over  the state. In case any discrepancies are found, necessary steps shall be taken in this regard the Minister informed.

Further detailed reports in this regard awaited.

