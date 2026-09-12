Retired IAS Officer Trilochan Majhi Gets OSD Role in Odisha CMO

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has brought retired IAS officer Trilochan Majhi back into service, appointing him as Officer on Special Duty (OSD)-cum-Additional Secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for a one-year term.

The appointment came shortly after he retired from government service on superannuation on August 31, 2026 (AN). The state government order took effect immediately.

Advertisement

Trilochan Majhi had served as Additional Secretary in the Home Department before his retirement. His re-engagement places him in the Chief Minister’s Office in the OSD-cum-Additional Secretary role.

The move adds an experienced former senior bureaucrat to the administrative setup supporting Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.